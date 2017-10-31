School bus with 30 students catches fire, all evacuated safely, bus burnt to a frazzle
New Delhi, October 31: Fire breaks out in a school bus near Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan area. All the students on board was evacuated safely.
Reportedly, three fire tenders rushed to the spot for rescue operations.
The fire was doused after a long time. The bus was completely burnt. According to sources, there were about 30 students in the bus. Reportedly, no one is injured in the mishap.
The reason for the accident is still not known.
Further details awaited.