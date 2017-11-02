UP power minister RK Singh declares ex-gratia of Rs.20 lakh for dead and Rs. 10 lakh for seriously injured in NTPC blast

Rae Bareli/Uttar Pradesh, November 2: The Uttar Pradesh power minister RK Singh on Thursday declared that the government would give an ex-gratia of Rs 20 Lakh to the next of kin of the victims who were charred to death in the NTPC explosion occurred on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh power minister RK Singh added that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 Lakh will be given to those victims with serious injuries and Rs 2 Lakh for those with minor injuries.

26 people were killed and at least 100 were injured as a boiler exploded in NTPC’s Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district. Many people who were at the premises of the NTPC suffered severe burns.

Though a few deaths were reported in the beginning, the death toll has risen to 22 by Thursday morning. Besides the injured already identified and admitted to the hospital, a few more are feared to be trapped inside the coal-fired plant.