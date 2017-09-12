India, Belarus to release postage stamp simultaneously to mark 25 years of diplomatic ties

New Delhi, India, September 12 (ANI) : India and Belarus released a postage stamp on Tuesday to mark 25 years of diplomatic ties between the two sides.

According to reports, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko released the stamps simultaneously.

India and Belarus also signed 10 Memorandum of Understanding’s (MoUs) in various sectors.

The MoUs were signed in areas like oil and gas sector, vocational education, sports affairs, cooperation in agriculture, scientific and technical cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi and Belarus President Lukashenko witnessed the exchange of MoUs between the two sides.

The Belarus President earlier in the day held meetings with Prime Minister Modi, Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Sushama Swaraj

Earlier, he was given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan

“We have something to offer to India’s leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with whom we already have a friendly relationship and I am sure that we will find our place in this beautiful and prosperous country,” President Lukashenko said.

President Lukashenko’s visit is seen to be significant as it is taking place in a year when Belarus and India are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.(ANI)