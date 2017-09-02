 Baby of woman, presumed dead during doctor’s argument in Jodhpur Hospital is still Alive And Healthy

Jodhpur/Rajasthan, September 2: In yet another shocking incident that took place on Wednesday, the verbal spat between two doctors reportedly lost the life of baby while operating on a pregnant women. The operation of the women took place in Umaid Hospital that comes under Sampurananda Medical College here.

We, India Live Today also reported along with other media that the foetus died due to the verbal spat between the two doctors. But now, we came to know that both the mother and the baby are fine. The verbal spat between Dr. Ashok Nanaval, a gynaecologist, and Dr. Mathura Lal Tuk, an anesthetist started arguing over something when the operation began. The video clip of the verbal spat between the two doctors was shot by a nursing staff of the hospital. Anilal Bhatt, the Principal of Sampurananda Medical College said that he was informed about the viral video where both the doctors were quarreling and using indecent language inside the operation theater.

Apparently, it was a result of confusion as two emergency Cesarean deliveries were carried out in the operation theater within a short span of time. The two doctors had an argument where Naseem Bano was being operated on but her delivery took place around 11 am. Both the mother and the child are doing fine. Whereas another woman, Anita Sharma was operated around 11:35 am. By the time Anita Sharma was operated, the argument got over. The heartbeat of the baby of Anita Sharma was very low. Doctors tried their best to save the child but they were unsuccessful.

This infers that the baby of another woman, Anita Sharma did not lose life due to the verbal spat between the two doctors but because of the low heartbeat. Dr. Ranjana Desai, Hospital superintendent revealed that the heartbeat of Anita Sharma’s fetus was very low. Doctors tried their best to save the baby but were unsuccessful.While, Naseem Bano and her baby are doing perfectly well.

According to the press release of Rajasthan Government, the news was confirmed that the woman, Naseem Bano and the baby are doing perfectly well . All the newspapers and various media who reported that the fetal death was due to verbal spat between the two doctors is a huge error and false.