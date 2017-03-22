Heart Diseases, Diabetes, other lifestyle diseases: Dr Morepen introduces preventive therapy

New Delhi, March 22: Dr Morepen Ltd., a wholly-owned auxiliary of Morepen Laboratories Ltd., has introduced a specialised treatment in the area of preventive cardiology and diabetology in a non-hospital condition for the first time in the country.

The treatment, called External Counter Pulsation (ECP) Therapy by Renew Singapore, is a non-invasive therapy, which improves blood flow to the heart and the body and feels just like a lower body massage. It is popularly known as Natural Bypass. It brings about a host of health benefits while being safe and surgery free. ECP therapy is a globally well-established non-invasive alternative to heart care procedures like bypass surgery, angioplasty (stenting); and various lifestyle-related ailments.

Dr Morepen is setting up a first of its kind chain of healthcare centres in India by the name of Dr Morepen NOW to offer ECP Therapy to target consumers in India, which is increasingly been referred to as the diabetic capital of the world. The move is part of the company’s “Nation on Wellness (NOW)” drive, which envisions providing non-invasive means to treat cardiovascular diseases and diseases associated with cardio-metabolic issues gripping the country today. The first Dr Morepen NOW clinic has come up in Hauz Khas, New Delhi.

“Dr Morepen’s NOW wellness clinic is the beginning of a revolution in the management of heart and other lifestyle related diseases. NOW will redefine the meaning of Wellness in India. It is a serious platform with the latest and state of the art technology. Techniques and therapy to be used at all centres would be very easy to use and consumer friendly. Most of them won’t even require a prick on your skin. A NOW wellness centre would eventually be a one-stop shop in preventive cardiology and all lifestyle related issue with a 360-degree approach,” said CEO Dr Morepen Ltd., Varun Suri.

“ECP therapy has been used by doctors in Hospitals for long on no option or high-risk patients and Dr Morepen is the first player in the organised health care sector to offer this therapy in a non-hospital environment. The efficacy of an ECP device is demonstrated in more than 300 published studies and there are numerous ongoing clinical trials. So why to go for surgery and stenting when a patient can in a non-hospital environment get treated and get holistic health advice which stays with him forever,” said Suri.

Suri further pointed out that Dr Morepen has joined hands with the US dollar four billion Renew Group of Singapore to set up these specialised medically controlled and supervised “Wellness Centres” in India. To start with, it’s a distribution tie-up with the Renew Group, the scope of which will get expanded in later years, he said.

Dr Morepen NOW’s wellness program involving ECP therapy is an ideal health program for men and women in the age group of 30-50 years. For 50 plus men and women, the wellness or cardiac program would be based on needs specific to individual requirements. NOW’s programs are focused on providing customised solutions as per a person’s condition and lifestyle.

Since Heart disease is the number one killer in the world, the mantra at NOW is “Be Heart Strong and Live Long” meaning that a healthy heart leads to the wellness of the whole body and thus one can live long and strong till the 90’s. So it doesn’t matter if a person is young or old, a gym freak or a couch potato, NOW motivates and inspires all to get fitness of heart for their present and future life.

The philosophy of the NOW wellness centre revolves around four key pillars: Scan now, Boost now, Transform Now and Live now. In the first stage, a person is screened through various parameters and completely non-invasive tests. Then, the patient is given consultations by a registered cardiologist.

Next, a customised nutrition regime is devised to bring about important changes in one’s life and for the patient’s wellness. Finally, the Live Now program, including physiotherapy as well as yoga and meditation is fitted out.

In the first phase of its expansion, Dr Morepen plans to open around 100

NOW wellness centres in 25 top cities of India over the next three years. These centres would be a mix of company-owned centres and franchised operations. Each centre will have one to three ECP devices (to be sourced from Renew Group) under its Augment NOW program, basic pathology services, basic devices for physiotherapy and some diagnostic tests for heart health which are an easy and yet effective way to find about heart health of people who have a busy lifestyle. Just 15 minutes are required for the tests before the journey to improvement starts. (ANI-NewsVoir)