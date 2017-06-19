Experimental Ebola vaccine tested on humans found safe

New Delhi,June19: Declared an epidemic and a global emergency by the World Health Organisation, the deadly Ebola virus held West Africa hostage from 2013-2016.

It was the most widespread outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in history and resulted in major loss of life and socio-economic disruption in the region, mainly in the countries of Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

In December 2016, an experimental Ebola vaccine tested on humans in the waning days of the West African epidemic had shown 100 percent protection against the lethal disease, while in March 2017, an early human trial revealed that a two-part Ebola vaccine regimen has been found to offer protection against the deadly disease for about a year.