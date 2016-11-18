Hollywood Star Eddie Redmayne clears romance rumours with Taylor Swift

London, Nov 18: Eddie Redmayne, who sparked off romance rumours with Taylor Swift while auditioning together for ‘Les Miserables’ in 2011, recently revealed that he “never” went out on a date with the singer.

After being asked about their rumoured fling, the 34-year-old star told Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, “I absolutely can put the rumors to rest. I never went out on a date with Taylor Swift.”

Explaining where the gossip stemmed from, the ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ star confessed, “She auditioned for Les Misérables, she was amazing in the audition.”

“We got to sing together, which was a big moment for me, but no, we never went out,” he confirmed.

Redmayne was full of praise for the 26-year-old Grammy-winning artist, who he described as “extraordinary”.

The British-American musical drama film is directed by Tom Hooper and based on the 1862 French novel by Victor Hugo.

The film also starred an ensemble cast led by Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, and Amanda Seyfried.