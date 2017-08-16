IRCTC launches international tours for Lanka, Russia

New Delhi, August 16: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (A Govt. of India Enterprise) under Ministry of Railways is one of the biggest e-commerce websites across Asia. The company with its innovative offers under various arms including Catering, E-Ticketing is also offerings various International Tour Packages through its tourism arm. These packages are based on Leisure and Pilgrimage theme.

Ramayana Yatra Sri Lanka: Buoyed by the steadily increasing popularity of these international offerings of IRCTC in the last financial year, a unique Ramayana themed tour having six fixed departure originating Delhi, IGI Airport has been introduced with 25 seats in each of the fixed departures covering significant destinations, including the Ashok Vatika, Sita Mata Temple, Bhakta Hanuman Temple, Anjaniar Temple, Vibhishana Temple, Munavari and Sri Munneswaram Devasthanam.

This five night-six day tour package will be operated twice in the month of September on 7 and 20, once each in the month of October and on November 7 and 18 respectively. In addition, two departures have especially been planned on December 2 and 16 to tap the potential tourist season.

This tour shall also be covering other popular locations in Sri Lanka such as the Pennawalla Elephant Orphanage, Ramboda water wall, Nuwara Eliya hill station, Gregory Lake, Kandy Tooth Temple and Colombo city tour. The per person price on double occupancy has been capped at Rs.50,500/- including flight tickets, meals, sightseeing, pickup/drop, accommodation in three-star hotels, VISA, insurance and all government applicable taxes, IRCTC tour manager and tour guide.

Charming Russia: The Miniratna Company will also be offering an international tour to Russia covering St.Petersburg and Moscow for the duration of five nights and six days, having three nights stay at the Heritage City-St.Petersburg and the remaining two nights stay at the Capital city – Moscow departing ex-Delhi on September 13, 2017.

The tour will be a good opportunity for the prospective tourists to enjoy Cruise ride on the Neva River, Sightseeing of Winter Palace Peter and Paul Fortress, Petroff Palace. To connect to Moscow after the sightseeing of Saint Petersburg, tourists will be offered an opportunity to travel on SAPSAN – Bullet Train.

The world famous Moscow Circus, sightseeing of Lenin’s Tomb, St. Basil’s Cathedral will also be amongst the highlights of the said tour amounting to Rs.98450/- per person, which is said to be the cheapest in the market with the given inclusions.

Along with the above international tour offerings, one fixed departure of Thailand covering Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya with a stay of two nights at each destination. Tour of Dubai & Abudhabi for 4 nights has also been introduced Ex Delhi. For online bookings and details, interested tourists can visit www.irctctourism.com or any of the IRCTC Offices across India. (ANI)