Here is 5 gateways into Kerala’s backwaters

Kerala’s backwaters—a network of natural waterways, lagoons and lakes—run parallel to its coast. The rich vegetation, biological diversity and gentle pace of village life in the backwaters leave an indelible impression on visitors. The Alappuzha-Kumarakom stretch is the most popular, but there are several other routes which offer quieter yet equally scenic experiences. The backwaters are synonymous with ‘kettuvallams’—houseboats designed like rice barges—but country canoes and public ferries are interesting options for those looking for some local flavour.

KUMARAKOM

Part of the Kuttanad region, picturesque Kumarakom is an archipelago scattered on the eastern edge of the Vembanad Lake. This area’s natural splendour and way of life were vividly described in Arundhati Roy’s Man Booker Prize-winning, ‘The God of Small Things’. Kumarakom has a string of luxury resorts including the Coconut Lagoon, Kumarakom Lake Resort and Vivanta by Taj – Kumarakom, located right on the backwaters and guests can rove about the canals on boating and fishing trips. The 14-acre Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary is an ornithologist’s paradise and home to egrets, darters, herons, herons, waterfowls and kingfishers. The sanctuary also welcomes seasonal guests including the elusive Siberian stork, between the months of November and May.

ALAPPUZHA



Often likened to Venice, Alappuzha, also known as Alleppey, in central Kerala, is the most popular entry point into the backwaters around Vembanad Lake.

KOLLAM



Kollam, sandwiched between the Ashtamudi Lake and the Arabian Sea, is an ideal base to explore the southern backwaters.

KOZHIKODE



Less-known than the backwaters of central Kerala, the backwaters around Kozhikode are also not as touristy and consequently much less crowded.

VALIYAPARAMBA, KASARGODE



The northern backwaters in Valiyaparamba are the quietest of the lot. Around 30 kilometres away from Bekal, Valiyaparamba is located in the Kasaragod district of north Kerala.