Shocking!!! 15-Years old Girl from Kerala says the father of her child is 13-Year Old Boy

Kollam, Kerala, April 21: Is Kerala becoming the state of teenage fathers? The recent strange news coming from the state compelled us to think so.

Yesterday, the Police of Kollam district’s Pathanapuram took a 13-year-old boy into custody on an allegation of making his 15-year-old neighbour girl pregnant.

The Boy was produced before District CJM, who is also the chairman of Juvenile Justice Board of the district. The magistrate granted bail and sent him to his parents.

A case was registered 4 days ago after the girl, who completed her Class IX, give birth to a baby. The girl complained of stomach pain and when she was taken to the nearest hospital, the doctors informed her mother that she was 10 months pregnant. The doctor referred her to a better hospital. After coming from the hospital the girl gave birth to a child in her home.

Following the incident, a police case was registered.

The girl’s statement to the police says that her teenage neighbour was responsible for her pregnancy.

The alleged boy, a Class VIII student, was at a relative’s house in Mangaluru at that time, and the police summoned him.

On Wednesday, Police persons in civil dress visited the Boy in the presence of his parents and recorded his statement.

The 13-Year old boy admitted that he had sex relation with the girl a few times. Following this, on Thursday, the police took him into custody and produced him before the District Juvenile Justice Board.

The police also collected his blood sample on Thursday evening, after securing consent from his parents, in order to conduct a DNA test to confirm the parenthood.

The circle inspector of Pathanapuram S Nandakumar, who is investigating the case said that at present the case was registered only against the boy based on the complaint from the girl. They would seek the opinion of legal experts since the duo were minor.

Recently a similar case was reported in Kochi, where a 16-year-old girl gave birth to the child, fathered by a 12-year-old boy.