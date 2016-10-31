Islamabad Court tells Imran Khan to hold sit-in at ‘Democracy Park and Speech Corner’

October 31, 2016 | By :
Imran Khan's tweet on corruption mixing up names goes meaninglessly viral, removed.

Islamabad, Oct 31: Reiterating its earlier order, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday told the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) that it should hold its planned protest at the ‘Democracy Park and Speech Corner’, located near Islamabad’s Parade Ground in Shakarparian and ordered Imran Khan to appear in court.

The order comes after the PTI chief had asked the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of arrests of his party’s workers, reports the Dawn.

Justice Siddiqui taking issue with this statement asked, “Why did Imran say that he would not appear before the court and that he had talked to the judge?”

While hearing a case regarding the PTI sit in, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui remarked “Is only Imran Khan respectable in this country?”

The Inspector General of Islamabad was ordered by the judge to make arrangements for Imran Khan to be present in the court.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
‘I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married’- Says Imran Khan
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
Election Commission of Pakistan directs police to arrest PTI chief Imran Khan
Hurricane Harvey: Nikhil Bhatia, Indian student dies in Texas hospital, another critical
Enforcement Directorate arrests meat exporter Moin Qureshi for alleged money laundering case
Pakistan: Imran Khan warns of massive protests if Article 62 amended
Top