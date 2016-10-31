Islamabad Court tells Imran Khan to hold sit-in at ‘Democracy Park and Speech Corner’

Islamabad, Oct 31: Reiterating its earlier order, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday told the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) that it should hold its planned protest at the ‘Democracy Park and Speech Corner’, located near Islamabad’s Parade Ground in Shakarparian and ordered Imran Khan to appear in court.

The order comes after the PTI chief had asked the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of arrests of his party’s workers, reports the Dawn.

Justice Siddiqui taking issue with this statement asked, “Why did Imran say that he would not appear before the court and that he had talked to the judge?”

While hearing a case regarding the PTI sit in, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui remarked “Is only Imran Khan respectable in this country?”

The Inspector General of Islamabad was ordered by the judge to make arrangements for Imran Khan to be present in the court.