Will show Nawaz Sharif what democracy is on November 2nd: Imran Khan

Lahore, Oct 29: Unrelenting in his mission against Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday vowed to continue with his plans of a ‘lockdown’ of the capital on November 2, and show the Prime Minister what a democracy is in its true form.

Talking to reporters near his Bani Gala residence, Khan advised PTI supporters to travel in groups, as when they arrive in small numbers the police “puts them in jail”, the Dawn reports.

Reiterating his plans to put up a show of strength in Islamabad on November 2nd to seek accountability of the Prime Minister, Khan said: “This is Nawaz Sharif’s dictatorship, not a democracy… we will show Nawaz Sharif on Nov 2 what democracy is.”

Khan came out of his residence today to meet hundreds of supporters who have come to support him from parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Khan was virtually under house arrest at his Bani Gala residence on Friday as police attacked scores of PTI’s workers before carting off many of them to prison.

Later in the evening, the PTI chief emerged from his residence for a brief period along with other party leaders only to tell the media that no government action would deter him from staging the Nov 2 lockdown of Islamabad.

“Wait for Nov 2, a PTI tsunami will sweep even a contingent of 50,000 policemen to D-Chowk,” Khan said.