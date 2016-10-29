Organising sit-in on November 2 to ensure Nawaz Sharif’s resignation: PTI

Lahore, Oct 29: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday cancelled a rally scheduled for today with leader Shireen Mazari saying the resistance shown by PTI workers on Friday was kept to a minimum as the party plans to focus on its November 2 sit-in.

“A rally was scheduled earlier for Saturday for public mobilisation, but now that the public is already mobilised following the government crackdown, we see no further need to hold the rally tomorrow,” said a PTI official.

Speaking further on the party’s future course of action, Mazari said that responsibilities between PTI leaders have been divided and a “huge number of workers will reach Islamabad on the scheduled date from across the country, particularly from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where PTI is in power”, reports the Dawn.

“PTI’s sit-in is to ensure the prime minister’s resignation. We will not become part of any undemocratic or unlawful move,” Mazri added.

Mazari also announced that Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence would now be the party headquarter.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan questioned over why PML-N was allowed to hold rallies in KP on taxpayers money, while his party was barred from holding a peaceful protest.