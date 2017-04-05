Jayalalithaa DA case: Supreme Court refuses to review earlier order

New Delhi, April 5: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to review its earlier order on the disproportionate assets case involving late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The Karnataka Government had sought a review of the apex court’s order abating fine of Rs. 100 crore on Jayalalithaa.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and also comprising Justice Amitava Roy dismissed the plea filed by the Karnataka Government.

According to the Karnataka Government, the Supreme Court’s verdict of abatement of the corruption case against the late Tamil Nadu chief minister stands as a fault in the record, which deserves to be re-looked at.

Earlier in February, setting aside an earlier Karnataka High Court order, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court convicted V.K. Sasikala and ordered her to surrender to the law enforcement authorities immediately to serve the remainder of her four-year jail term.

The Supreme Court, however, concluded that the case against Jayalalithaa stood abated with her death.

The Karnataka Government had, earlier also, filed an appeal in the apex court, challenging the High Court’s order that acquitted Jayalalithaa in the case. The government alleged she had an active role in six firms that helped her to accumulate huge assets. (ANI)