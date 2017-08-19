Jharkhand shocker: Denied to provide ambulance, toddler dies in in mother’s arms 

Ranchi/Jharkhand, August 19: The Gorakhpur hospital tragedy which led to death of over 70 children’s is showing its effect even to other regions also. The hospital authorities are showing no concern over their patients and their carelessness led to another death in a region.

A case of administrative disinterest has come to the front from Jharkhand. The A 3-year old toddler died in the arms of her mother in Gumla area of Jharkhand. The toddler’s mother was taking the child home that is about 40 kilometers away when Sadar Hospital allegedly denied to provide them an ambulance.

The awful incident took place on 18 August evening. The hospital authorities allegedly denied to provide ambulance to Sarita Oraon, the infant’s mother because her home was at a distance of 40 kilometers away from the hospital. The hospital authorities could have saved the toddler if ambulance was provided on time. But the hospital authorities are not aware of their responsibilities towards patients.

A Police officer said that a woman was seen along with her kid on the road. People were assembled around her and helped her financially for getting a tempo to go back home after the death of the infant.