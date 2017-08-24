Kamal Haasan hails Supreme Court verdict making Right to Privacy as fundamental right

New Delhi, August 24: Kamal Haasan, who is known for continuously voicing his opinion on national issues, has hailed the Supreme Court’s land mark verdict on Right to Privacy.

Earlier on Thursday, in a landmark decision that will affect the lives of all Indians, the apex court unanimously declared that right to privacy was a Fundamental Right under the Constitution.

SC upholds the right to privacy Nothing vague or amorphous about it. People thank the Honourable Judges. These are moments that make India. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 24, 2017

Taking it to Twitter, the actor shared a message to the fans that they should thank the “honourable” judges who delivered the verdict.

A five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court will now decide whether the Aadhar violates the Right to Privacy or not. (ANI)