Kim Kardashian in sexy lingerie for magazine’s advent calendar

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec. 13 : Kim Kardashian is slowing and steadily making her way back into the spotlight with her recent debut in Love magazine’s advent calendar.



The 36-year-old reality star, who has remained low-key following her terrifying Paris robbery in October, made an exception for the publication’s advent calendar, which was likely shot sometime in the fall before the incident, reports E! Online.

The two-minute video begins with someone using a blue crayon to draw a portrait of a mystical land, where the reality star transcends into some sort of ethereal creature walking through a forest of greens and blues.

The Kardashian beauty wears nothing but sexy lingerie, including a peach and lace bondage, and a faux fur coat that falls slightly off her shoulder as she walks through the forest, leaving little to the imagination.

Throughout the video, we hear moaning and sexual noises, which come to a close as the video reads, “Peace on earth.”

Kardashian is the twelfth celebrity to appear in the calendar, and her Love debut comes just a few days after Kendall Jenner made her sexy return, posing in a bra and underwear with a bomber jacket and knee-high, lace-up heels.

Many other sexy ladies who have already been featured this year include Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Ireland Baldwin and Barbara Palvin. (ANI)