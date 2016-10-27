Singer Beyonce Knowles ‘never genuinely liked’ Kim Kardashian

Los Angeles, Oct 27 : Singer Beyonce Knowles has “never genuinely liked” reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and only tolerates her because of their husbands Jay Z and Kanye West, who are friends.

“Beyonce has never genuinely liked Kim. She’s mostly tolerated her because of their husbands’ friendship and (their) mutual friends, like Jennifer Lopez. She is always a little icy to Kim,” a source told pagesix.com.

“The last time they hung out, the minute Beyonce could leave the conversation, she did. They always have lots of awkward pauses when they speak,” the source added.

The “Halo” singer was also absent from Kim’s wedding to Kanye West in 2014 despite both her and Jay Z having their names carved into marble for the dinner.

“(Beyonce’s) behaviour during the wedding proved she isn’t Kim’s biggest fan,” the source said.

–IANS