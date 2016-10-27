Singer Beyonce Knowles ‘never genuinely liked’ Kim Kardashian

October 27, 2016 | By :

Los Angeles, Oct 27 : Singer Beyonce Knowles has “never genuinely liked” reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and only tolerates her because of their husbands Jay Z and Kanye West, who are friends.

“Beyonce has never genuinely liked Kim. She’s mostly tolerated her because of their husbands’ friendship and (their) mutual friends, like Jennifer Lopez. She is always a little icy to Kim,” a source told pagesix.com.

“The last time they hung out, the minute Beyonce could leave the conversation, she did. They always have lots of awkward pauses when they speak,” the source added.

The “Halo” singer was also absent from Kim’s wedding to Kanye West in 2014 despite both her and Jay Z having their names carved into marble for the dinner.

“(Beyonce’s) behaviour during the wedding proved she isn’t Kim’s biggest fan,” the source said.

–IANS

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Pregnant Singer Beyonce Knowles poses nude in racy photoshoot
Kim Kardashian bids farewell to former President Barack Obama
Wow!!! Celebrity Big Brother’s Calum Best had a secret affair with Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery: Three more suspects charged in
Kim Kardashian West shares adorable pictures of her ‘boys’
Kim Kardashian in sexy lingerie for magazine’s advent calendar
Top