Alia Bhatt releases her version of Arijit Singh’s ‘Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le’

New Delhi, December 14: After Arijit Singh’s take on evergreen song ‘Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le’, actress Alia Bhatt recently released her version of it and its mind blowing.

In the two and a half minute video, the 23-year-old actress is seen in a double role, one donning the hat of a cinematographer as seen in her recent release ‘Dear Zindagi’ and the other look sees her sporting a sexy avatar while grooving and singing the song.

The highlight of the video is the ‘Highway’ actress enacting her co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose of spreading his arms.

On the professional front, Alia will next be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ opposite Varun Dhawan. (ANI)