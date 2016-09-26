Modi reviews Indus Water Treaty, India holds its breath

New Delhi, Sep 26: PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting on the IndusWater Treaty. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and PM’s Principal Secretary Nripendra Mishra attend the meeting.

The PM today held discussions on the five-decade-old Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan. Modi was also briefed by officials from various ministries including external affairs and water resources. He wants to discuss the pros and cons of any action on the 1960 water treaty that has survived two full-scale wars between the two countries.

The discussions are being seen as a sign that reviewing the Indus Waters Treaty may be on the table for India as a response to the Uri attack in which 18 soldiers were killed by terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.