Motorola Moto Z and Moto Z Play smartphones will go on sale from October 17

Mumbai, Oct 15: The Motorola Moto Z and Moto Z Play smartphones will go on sale via Flipkart and Amazon India starting October 17 at 11:59 PM. The Moto Z is priced at Rs 39,999 and the Moto Z Play is priced at Rs 24,999 respectively.

The Moto Z will be available in Black with Lunar Grey trim and White with Fine Gold trim colour variants while the Moto Z Play will be available in Black with Silver trim, and White with Fine Gold trim colour variants.

In terms of specifications, the Moto Z smartphone sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with QHD (2560×1440) resolution. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage (expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card). Coming to the camera, the device sports a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner, runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, supports 4G LTE connectivity, and is powered by a 2600mAh battery.

The Moto Z Play comes with a 5.5-inch display with a full HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, paired with 3GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 32GB. It comes equipped with a 16MP rear camera along with a 5MP front camera. A 3,510mAh battery completes the package.

The company also announced the Mods in India. The JBL Soundboost speaker is priced at Rs 6,999, the Incipio offGRID battery pack is priced at Rs 5,999, and the Insta-share projector is priced at Rs 19,999 and the Hasselblad True Zoom camera module is priced at Rs 19,999.