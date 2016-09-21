Movie actor and brother beat up 4 persons with cricket bat in Delhi road rage
NEW DELHI,Sept21: In an apparent case of road rage, two brothers and their friends were beaten up and their car damaged by three persons, including a movie actor, in Anand Vihar area in New Delhi, police said today.
The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, when brothers Tarun Tyagi and Anuj Tyagi, of Manak Vihar in Anand Vihar, were returning with their friends Aditya Mehrotra and Shashank after a party in Green Vihar.
As they reached near gate number 2 of Ram Vihar, Tarun Tyagi (28) stopped his car and waited for Aditya Mehrotra and one Shashank who were in another car.
Meanwhile, another car arrived and began honking to urge Tarun Tyagi to move his car. A youth, Sunny Anand, came out of the car and argued with Tarun Tyagi.
Sunny Anand’s brother Abhishek Anand and Tarun Tyagi’s brother Anuj Tyagi also got involved in the heated exchange.
A case has been registered for attempt to commit culpable homicide and voluntarily causing hurt and other relevant provision of IPC at Anand Vihar police station and accused Sunny has been arrested, said a senior police officer.
“We are looking to arrest other accused including Sunny Anand’s brother Abhishek Anand and another youth. Raids are being conducted. They are absconding,” he said.
Abhishek Anand is a movie actor and he had played lead role in 2012 movie Chakradhaar, he added.