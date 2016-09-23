34-year-old woman stripped on road for a bet of Rs 8,000, in front of her husband and daughter, who were out for a walk 

Ludhiana: A 34-year-old woman, who was on a post-dinner walk with her husband and 13-year-old daughter at around 10:30 pm, was stripped on road for a bet of Rs 8,000 on Monday in Jagraon.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, one of the three accused, all aged 20-25, stripped the woman, laughed at their act and then fled whistling. One of the accomplices was chased down by the woman’s husband and is under police arrest now, while two others are absconding, reports deccanchronicle.com.

Police registered a case and the three men have been charged under section 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“These three were part of a group who used to harass her in the past too, but on Monday night they crossed all limits,” said the woman’s husband in his complaint.

The victim’s husband nabbed Ravi Kumar, alias Golu, and also thrashed him. Search is on for the main accused, Manija, and another unidentified man.

“It was done over a bet, though the FIR does not mention it yet,” a police officer was quoted as saying on the condition of anonymity.