Muslim or Hindu everyone shall get everything which falls under their right: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi, April 22: Commenting on Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s statement that Muslims do not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite the government giving them ‘proper sanctity’, party leader Subramanian Swamy termed it correct.

Swamy told ANI, “He is correct and that is the correct constitutional procedure because once the election has taken place and you have got a mandate, then we are a government of hundred percent people, that includes Muslims. So after that, we don’t see who all have voted and who haven’t. So what Ravi Shankar Prasad is saying is correct.”

On Friday, Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a Mindmine Summit said, “We have got thirteen chief ministers of our own. Have we witnessed any Muslim gentleman working in the industry or service? We don’t get Muslim votes. I acknowledged very clearly, but have we given them proper sanctity or not?”

Taking on the Left and elements in the media attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prasad extended them his best wishes.

“We have a problem with some of our friends. Mostly, the Leftist friends and journalists who entertain a pathological hatred of Narendra Modi. Good luck to them,” Prasad quipped.

The Union Minister went ahead to state that Left is “left out” all over the world and has also faced defeat in India.

“They are left out in Bengal, are surviving in Kerala and Tripura, but the Left has got a very good campus in Delhi, which is the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) and I always say the Left also needs some consolation prize. So, JNU is their consolation prize, we don’t mind that,” Prasad said. (ANI)