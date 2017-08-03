Naxals attack train in Bihar,and took Railway Guard as hostage near Lakhisarai District

Patna/Bihar, August 3: Danapur Durg Express (Train no-13288) has been attacked by suspected Naxals near Lakhisarai district of Bihar around 2:30 AM. Media report clarifies that the train was hijacked in the wee hours of Thursday. The naxals took the Railway guard a hostage, burnt a mobile tower, Danapur Drug Express was controlled by naxals near Jamui’s Shahid Jitendra Halt and they interrupted the railway operations for a while.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 207 Co Bra battalion and the Naxals engaged fire for hours. No causalities were reported from both sides, stated by The Central Reserve Police Force. Railway operations are now stable after a pause or interruption.

