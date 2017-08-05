Muslim women of Lucknow send rakhis to Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath as gratitude for triple talaq issue

Lucknow, August 5: The Muslim women of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, are happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a lot of effort to give them justice over the issue of triple talaq. In order to thank them, these women will send rakhis to both the PM and the CM. Muslim women from UP to send rakhis to Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

Women from Muslim community in Lucknow to send Rakhis for PM Narendra Modi & CM Yogi Adityanath, hail their efforts over triple talaq issue. pic.twitter.com/jgW7OlAd92 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 5, 2017

Both Modi and Adityanath have advocated for the rights of Muslim women and had called for the abolition of the triple talaq and nikah halala. A lot of Muslim women and organisations have challenged the practice of triple talaqin which the husband often pronounces talaq thrice in one go, sometimes over phone or text message.

Currently, the case on triple talaq is pending in the Supreme Court. The SC on May 18 reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the practice of triple talaq among Muslims.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is due in a few days from now. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 7. Every year, during Raksha Bandhan women and girls tie rakhi (a special colourful thread) on the wrists of their brothers and the brothers in return vow to protect their sisters.

The Hindu religious festival is celebrated by people belonging to all religions as it marks a special bond between brothers and sisters.