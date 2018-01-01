tripletalaq

New Delhi, Jan 29 : With the commencement of the Budget Session on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed hope for the bill on triple talaq to get enacted. “My
Centre government’s move to pass the triple talaq bill getting a mixed response from different political parties. Today government made a strong decision that they will ensure passage of talaq
New Delhi, Jan 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday condemned Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his speech targetting the Centre at the convention of Global Organisation
Kolkata , Jan 4 : Nazia Elahi Khan, an activist and lawyer of Triple Talaq victim Ishrat Jehan, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata. Ishrat was
New Delhi, Jan 4 : A united Opposition, led by the Congress party, continued to put pressure on the Centre in the Rajya Sabha for the triple talaq bill to
Howrah/West Bengal, January 01: Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan, who has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday said that she would work for women’s right in the
Howrah/West Bengal, Jan 1: Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per the reports, Ishrat was felicitated by the Howrah BJP unit on Saturday
Rampur/UP, Dec 29: On Thursday the Parliament of India witnessed the discussions about ‘triple talaq’ and after long hours of debates the Lok Sabha passed the bill. On the debates,
New Delhi, Dec 28: The Congress on Thursday said it supports the Triple Talaq Bill, but suggested that there is a need to strengthen it legally. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
New Delhi, December 21: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Thursday said that the bill on Triple Talaq will be tabled in the Parliament on Friday. Union Law Minister
New Delhi, Dec 21: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Thursday said that the bill on Triple Talaq will be tabled in the Parliament on Friday. Union Law Minister
New Delhi,Dec 16: National Commission of Women’s (NCW) acting president Rekha Sharma on Saturday welcomed the Cabinet’s approval of a Bill to make instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat a criminal
Varanasi/Uttar Pradesh,December 10: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday found itself in midst of controversy after questions on Triple Talaq, Halala and Alauddin Khilji appeared in examination papers. The MA History paper had questions such as: What is Halala in
Jodhpur/Rajasthan, September 25: Although The Supreme Court has put a ban on triple talaq, a divorce is reported from the woman Afsana after her husband divorced her by uttering talaq
Rajkot/ Gujarat, September 23: Triple talaq was received by a 23 year old woman while she was unconscious. Being a mother of three year old kid, Rubina Afzal Lakhani has
Meerut/ Uttar Pradesh, August 25: Hours after the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq as unconstitutional, a pregnant woman in Sardhana area in Meerut was allegedly given triple talaq by
New Delhi, August 23: When the nation in one voice applauded Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned Congress party’s stance on the same as
New Delhi, August 22: Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad called the Supreme Court’s judgement on triple talaq an indication of a “New India.” Speaking about the verdict,
New Delhi, August 22: In a majority 3:2 judgement, a five judge bench of the Supreme Court today set aside talaq-e-biddat or instant and irreversible talaq as a ‘manifestly arbitrary’