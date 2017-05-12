Triple Talaq cannot be justified or get Constitutional validity: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi, May 12: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid who is the amicus curiae in the ongoing Triple Talaq hearings said before the Supreme Court that the controversial Islamic divorce system cannot be justified whatsoever.

Citing examples, Khurshid told the court that the Triple Talaq practice cannot be validated constitutionally.

“There was a discussion that whether Triple Talaq is valid constitutionally. Substantiating my view with reasons and examples, I asserted that IT cannot be justified and cannot be given law’s validation,” Khurshid said during the hearing which entered its second day today.

A five-judge constitution seat, headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar, began hearing contentions prior today on the sacred legitimacy of the act of ‘moment triple talaq’ or talaq-e-bidat.

The pinnacle court has expressed that it would first look at whether the Islamic separation practice “is major to religion” and whether it fall in the class of enforceable central rights.

The summit court additionally watched that it would not hear polygamy issue alongside the Triple Talaq case.

The top court on Thursday started hearing a few requests recorded by Muslim ladies dismissing the act of Triple Talaq.

The five-judge Constitution Bench of the zenith court is going by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and four different judges, to be specific Justices Kurian Joseph, Rohinton Fali Nariman, Uday Umesh Lalit and S. Abdul Nazeer.

Supporting the position of consummation the act of Triple Talaq, the Allahabad High Court had before attested that the privileges of any individual, including Muslim ladies, can’t be disregarded for the sake of ‘individual law’.

The court additionally said essential and human rights can’t be misused on the premise of sex.

“A Muslim spouse can’t give a separation in such a way which would put a question mark on equivalent rights,” the court watched. (ANI)