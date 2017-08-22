Today’s SC order on Triple Talaq seems as a step towards determined ‘New India’: BJP Chief Amit Shah

New Delhi, August 22: In a majority 3:2 judgement, a five judge bench of the Supreme Court today set aside talaq-e-biddat or instant and irreversible talaq as a ‘manifestly arbitrary’ practise , which is not protected by Article 25 (freedom of religion) of the Constitution.

Here goes the reactions made to the verdict:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “Judgement of the Honourable SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment.”

MLA Ranjeet Surjewala: “Congress welcomes SC verdict.”

BJP Chief Amit Shah: “The judgement marks beginning of a new era of pride and equality for Muslim women. The BJP welcomes and respects the expansion of Muslim women’s rights and considers today’s SC order as a step towards a determined ‘New India’. It is a historic judgement, and not a question of victory or defeat. It’s an assertion of equal rights for Muslim women and the prevalence of their basic rights under the Constitution.”

CPI(M): “Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) welcomes the SC verdict treating arbitrary and instant triple talaq as unconstitutional.”

Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi: “Apex Court is directing the Legislature to do what it should have done long ago i.e. undo the injustice that Muslim Women have been suffering.”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: “We welcome the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq. It will allow Muslim women to her justice.”

Zakia Soman (Co-founder of the Indian Muslim Women’s Movement): “It’s a very happy day for us. It’s a historic day. We, the Muslim women, are entitled to justice from the courts as well as the legislature.” Indian Muslim Women’s Movement has also played their part in the legal battle to end triple talaq.