Malegaon Blast case: Lt. Col. Purohit released on bail after 9 years

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 23: Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit, the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case is released from the Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai. the Supreme Court granted bail only on 1 condition that the accused would not leave the country without the permission of the court. Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit was in prison from the past 9 years and moved the top court after the Bombay High Court denied his bail plea earlier in 2017.

He has been granted bail with few conditions — he won’t leave the country without prior permission from the court and that his passport must be deposited to the court. Purohit has also been directed to appear in the court as and when he will be directed. In addition to it, he must make himself available for any investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court has also ordered Purohit against threatening or enticing anyone acquainted with facts of the case.

Meanwhile, senior lawyer, Harish Salve, appearing for Lieutenant Colonel Purohit told the media that they “relied on the new chargesheet by the NIA and it contradicted what was said in their earlier charge sheets.” A bench of justices, R.K. Agrawal and A.M. Sapre, passed the order on the plea.

Earlier on August 17, the apex court reserved its order on the bail plea of Lieutenant Colonel Purohit. Salve told the court that Purohit did not want to be discharged from the case at present, but for the interest of justice, wanted an interim bail. He added that Lieutenant Colonel Purohit was allegedly caught in the political crossfire and was falsely implicated in the case. A former military intelligence officer, Lieutenant Colonel Purohit, is one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, along with Sadhvi Pragya and others.

Sadhvi Pragya had been granted relief in the case by the Bombay High Court. The NIA had filed its reply in the case, saying that there was ample evidence against Purohit, but not against her.The 2008 Malegaon serial blasts claimed four lives and left nearly 79 injured.