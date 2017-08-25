Pregnant woman given triple talaq, beaten up for dowry, drove out of house after few hours of SC verdict

Meerut/ Uttar Pradesh, August 25: Hours after the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq as unconstitutional, a pregnant woman in Sardhana area in Meerut was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband.

The woman, a resident of Mohalla Kamra Nawaban, has lodged a complaint against her husband alleging that he used to beat her up for dowry and she was driven out of their house. Police has registered an FIR against her husband.

According to media reports, the woman alleged that beating her up led to miscarriage. She had married the accused six years ago and has three children.

She told that her family had informed her husband that the Supreme Court had banned the practice, but he did not yield.

On August 22nd, the Supreme Court had made a historic verdict by striking down the 1400 year old practise of triple talaq on several grounds including that it was against the basic principle of the Holy Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat.

Maulana Mahmood Madani, Jamiat general secretary, takes a defiant stance. He said that instant triple talaq was still valid according to Shariah and those who follow it, says media reports.