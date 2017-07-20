‘No Confidence’ resolution filed against Donald Trump

London, July. 20: In an official declaration questioning his Presidency, Democrats in the US House of Representatives have filed a “no confidence” resolution against Donald Trump.

Even though the resolution, brought by Rep. Steve Cohen has no chance of successfully passing through the Republican-led chamber, it lists puts the President’s controversial actions since taking charge at the White House, reports the Independent.

It lists 88 reasons why the Democrats believe Trump is not suitable to hold the Presidency and ranges from citing the ruckus over crowd sizes at Trump’s inauguration to his current controversy over Russian meddling in the Presidential polls.

The list also tears into Trump’s war against what he calls the “fake news” media, and his derogatory verbal attacks on women.

“It’s just a sad day for Americans that we’ve come to this point. Trump is a President that you wouldn’t want your children to look up to. The way he talks about women, the press, the language he uses, the use of Twitter – you don’t want him to be a role model. It’s injurious to our culture, and it’s injurious to. our foreign policy,” Cohen said at a news conference.

In a list of demands, the resolution calls on Trump to release his tax returns, “refrain from using Twitter inappropriately”, “unequivocally acknowledge that Russia interfered in the 2016 United States Presidential election”, and to support the First Amendment (freedom of speech) by supporting the freedom of the press and refrain from calling reporting ”fake news”.

