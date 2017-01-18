No hindrance before Congress to form alliance with Samajwadi Party: NCP

New Delhi, Jan. 18: The National Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday welcomed the Congress’ decision to form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, and added that there was no hindrance before the grand old party to form an alliance with ruling party in Uttar Pradesh.

“Since Congress is now sure about the face of Samajwadi Party, that is Akhilesh Yadav, therefore there was no hindrance in forming alliance,” NCP leader Majid Memon told ANI.

Commenting on Sheila Dikshit’s decision to withdraw her name as Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate, Memon said that as far as Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s face is concerned, Dikshit was not left with any other option because if Congress is forming an alliance with Samjawadi Party then Akhilesh will only be the chief ministerial candidate.

Putting all the speculations to an end, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad yesterday said that his party would enter into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav also confirmed that the party will lock itself in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress.

Meanwhile, Sheila Dikshit, who was named as the chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh polls, withdrew her name stating that there cannot be two chief ministerial faces in case of an alliance in the politically crucial state.(ANI)