Objectionable social media post against Sharad Yadav : One in arrested Bihar

Patna, Sep 27: A man was arrested in Bihar on Tuesday after he allegedly posted objectionable items on instant messenger WhatsApp against former JD-U President Sharad Yadav and party legislator Narendra Narain Yadav.

Chandan Kumar alias Rohit Soren, who is member of Madhepura district board, was arrested following a written complaint lodged against him by a local Janata Dal-United leader Renu Kumari, a district police official said.

Soren has posted an objectionable comment on WhatsApp about Sharad Yadav, who is Rajya Sabha member of theJD-U, the police said.

In the past, Sharad Yadav has represented Madhepura constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Madhepura Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said a probe has begun in the case.