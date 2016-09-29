Pak singer Atif Aslam concert in Gurgaon called off

Gurgaon,Sept29:Citing “sentiments of armed forces/soldiers at the frontier”, the Gurgaon administration Wednesday “advised” organisers of a concert featuring Pakistani singer Atif Aslam to “defer” the event planned for October 15 in the city.

The “advisory” came hours after members of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Kranti Dal met Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner T L Satyaprakash, asking him to cancel the event. In a letter handed to the Deputy Commissioner, the outfit warned “if the event takes place, and any incident happens because of it, the district administration will be responsible”.

“Gurgaon district administration plays with the sentiments of the country by giving Pakistani artists permission to perform here. On the one hand, soldiers are losing their lives at the border because of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and on the other, the district administration… is inviting them here as guests,” the letter stated.

Later, the district administration issued a release: “Considering the sentiments of armed forces/soldiers at the frontier, the organisers are advised by the district administration, Gurgaon, to defer the Atif Aslam concert.”

The concert, organised by Koncept Entertainment, was to be held at the Leisure Valley park in Gurgaon Sector 29 on October 15.

Reached for comments, Deputy Commissioner Satyaprakash said: “We are just issuing an advisory to the organisers that since sentiments of the armed forces are concerned, they should defer the concert. There are chances of public protest or incidents like shoe-hurling. But if they (organisers) want to go ahead with the concert, we have to provide security, but half-heartedly.”

Rajeev Mittal, national general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Kranti Dal, said, “We are not against art, but we are aware that there is fighting on the border. The Prime Minister himself has said blood and water cannot flow together. In such a situation, it makes no sense that all of us sway to the music of Pakistani artists.”

Officials from Koncept Entertainment said the event has already been “indefinitely postponed” in light of the recent events and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan