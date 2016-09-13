Sia celebrates six years of sobriety

Los Angeles, Sep 13 : Singer Sia, who struggled with alcoholism for a long time, celebrated six years of sobriety.

The 40-year-old took to Twitter and shared her joy at getting through another year clean and thanking those who have helped her along the way, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Six years sober today. Thank you to all those who have contributed knowingly and unknowingly. I love you, keep going,” the “Chandelier” hitmaker tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier this year, the “Cheap thrills” songwriter shared on British TV show “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that she had previously suffered with drug and alcohol addiction and revealed that she “sobered up” when she started to gain fame.

“I was a singer already for like 10 or 11 years to mediocre success, and I was an alcoholic and a drug addict, and I sobered up and decided I didn’t want to be an artist any more. I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilising in some ways… so I thought, ‘What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ and it was mystery,” she said.

–IANS

ks/nn/