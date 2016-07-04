Taylor Swift and actor Tom Hiddleston are clearly in love: Swift flaunts bikini

Los Angeles, July 4 : Singer Taylor Swift and actor Tom Hiddleston are clearly in love: they coudn’t keep their hands off each other while partying.

The two, who was celebrating July 4, looked lovey-dovey as they indulged in public display of affection on Sunday at a beach near her home in Rhode Island, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The “Blank Space” was seen sporting a red two-piece and a temporary tattoo of the US flag on her arm.

She was seen in some photographs obtained by Daily Mail wrapping her hands and legs around her new boyfriend while surrounded by celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Ruby Rose, Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss.

Hiddleston wore a white tank top with the word “I (heart) T.S.” printed on it.

Also part of the fun afternoon were a pregnant Blake Lively, who flaunted her baby bump in a colourful two-piece, and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

See the images here: