Opposition to hold protests outside Parliament over demonetisation

New Delhi, Nov 22: A united opposition on Tuesday decided to escalate attack on the government over the demonetisation issue by holding a ‘dharna’ outside Parliament House on Wednesday, and meeting the President and holding street protests in the coming days.

“We will hold dharna in front of the Gandhi statue (outside Parliament building) tomorrow at 9.45 am on the demonetisation issue.

“It was decided to meet the President. But the date will be decided. We will go step by step,” Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said after the strategy meeting of opposition parties here.

While the principal issue would be demonetisation, issues like plight of the common man, farmers, reported deaths of people standing in bank and ATM queues, leakage of information on demonetisation before it was announced would also be highlighted at the sit in.

Mohd Salim (CPI-M) said street protests and demand for a JPC to look into the leak of information about the demonetisation decision to certain corporates are also on the agenda.

Meanwhile, Opposition will continue to press for calling the Prime Minister in the Rajya Sabha and holding of the debate on demonetisation through an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Leaders said functioning of the two Houses today too was difficult.

Leaders of various parties, including those from Congress, Trinamool Congress, JDU, CPI-M, CPI, NCP and RJD attended the meeting to further their joint strategy to corner the government in the ongoing Winter session.