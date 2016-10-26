Pakistani funds to fuel Kashmir Unrest: Four who visited Pakistan recently held

Srinagar, Oct 26: Four persons, including two members of a militant organisation who visited Pakistan recently and received funds to fuel unrest in the Kashmir Valley, have been arrested, the state police said on Wednesday.

“Police has arrested four persons including two active members of a militant organisation who had got money from Pakistan for fuelling and sustaining the present unrest in Sopore area,” said a police statement.

It said police in Sopore arrested Gowhar Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Mir Sahib in Baramulla, and Hilal Ahmed Gojri, a resident of Syed Karim in Baramulla, both active members of Pakistan-based militant organisation Tehreek-i-Jehad-i-Islami (TJI). They had visited Pakistan during ongoing unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

“During questioning, the duo revealed that during their visit to Pakistan, they received Rs 50,000 each and were promised more funds for fuelling the current unrest,” said the statement.

During questioning, names of two more persons — Showkat Ali Gazi, resident of Sidiq Colony in Sopore town, and Zahoor Ahmed Shagoo, resident of Tawheed Bagh, Sopore, surfaced.

The police statement added that “incriminating documents were recovered from their possession” and that a case has been registered and investigation initiated.

–IANS