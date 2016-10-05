Petrol price hiked by 14 paise and diesel by 10 paise a litre

NewDelhi,Oct5:The price of petrol was hiked by 14 paise per litre and that of diesel by 10 paise a litre on Tuesday , following increase in commission paid to dealers.

Petrol will now cost Rs 64.72 a litre in Delhi from midnight on Tuesday as against Rs 64.58 per litre currently. Diesel will cost Rs 52.61 per litre up from Rs 52.51 a litre.

The hike comes on the back of a 37 paise increase in petrol rate effected on October 1. Diesel price on that day was cut by 8 paise a litre.

Announcing the decision, Indian Oil Corp said: “There will be corresponding price revisions on petrol and diesel in other states on account of change in dealer commission.”

