Porn Hub reports’ golden shower ‘search surges after alleged fake news about Donald Trump in Russian hotel

Moscow, Jan 13:Politics & porn often go hand in hand, but the latest allegations tying US President-elect Donald Trump to Russia, which revolve around a supposed urine-soaked revenge at Moscow’s Ritz Carlton Hotel, have sparked a ‘golden showers’ spike among porn sites.

The bizarre story, which emerged in a dossier reportedly compiled by a “former British intelligence official” and was published by BuzzFeed as supposed proof of Trump’s “deep ties” to Russia, claims Trump hired several prostitutes to “perform a ‘golden showers’ show in front of him” on a bed in the hotel’s presidential suite.

Trump did so, the unverified report explains, because he knew outgoing President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, “whom he hated,” had slept in said bed during one of their official trips to Russia.

Wonder what’s causing this spike? pic.twitter.com/x8PSmjsiN3 — Colm McGlinchey (@ColmMcGlinchey) January 13, 2017



The majority of the dossier’s contents were either widely discredited or flat-out disproved, with many publications raising questions as to why BuzzFeed would chose to publish the unfounded claims.

Rumors as to who the secret British intelligence official could be or if 4Chan actually was behind the hoax report were rampant, until the Wall Street Journal named the alleged author as former MI6 operative Christopher Steele.

The WSJ report claims 52-year-old Steele, a former British intelligence officer who is now a director of a private security and investigations firm, was hired in 2016 to compile the file on Trump’s ties with Russia by “both Republican and Democratic adversaries of Mr Trump.”

Steele, a father of four, reportedly fled his home in London in fear before his name was released, and asked a neighbor to take care of his three cats, according to the BBC.