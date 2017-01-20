Priyanka Chopra on Jimmy Kimmel Live talks about her award and life in US

New York, Jan 20: On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra won a People’s Choice Awards for the Best Dramatic Actress. On Thursday, she is shooting for Jimmy Kimmel’s show again. On Monday, her show Quantico is back on air after a mid-season break. In summer, Priyanka Chopra will make her Hollywood debut. Hell girl, we are breathless already!

Priyanka is on her personal mission to win the world and so far, she is doing very well. The actor has shot for Jimmy Kimmel Live and this is her second appearance on the show. She first appeared on the show in 2015 to promote her ABC show and spoke about her life in America. She spoke about her decision to go to school in America just so that she could get out of wearing uniform. Priyanka had also shared the perils she faced having moved to the USA at the young age of 12 and figuring out her high school wardrobe.

Blatantly admitting her love for rapper Tupac, Priyanka revealed that she was supposed to be Mrs. Tupac Shakur. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out and she mourned for 20 days straight when he was shot.

Priyanka won her second consecutive People’s Choice Award. She defeated Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, and Viola Davis to win in Favourite Dramatic TV Actress award. Speaking at the ceremony, Priyanka said, “I am really happy being a drama queen and this is how it is done… thank you to the people. As everyone has been saying, it has been an incredible journey. Every single woman who was nominated with me today, all these incredible actresses were the reason that I joined television. They were the reason that I am here today, receiving this award in the same category as them is so overwhelming. Thank you to all who have accepted me and liked my show… can I do a little wiggle? Sorry, that is the concussion talking. Thank you and this means the world to me.” Priyanka recently got injured on the sets of Quantico. She suffered a concussion and had to be hospitalised. She later said that she was thankful for all the love and support from her fans.