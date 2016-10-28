Priyanka Chopra speaks out against pregnancy clause in acting contract

NewYork,Oct28:Priyanka Chopra is the busiest actor in town where she’s juggling Bollywood projects, a music career which she started a couple of years ago, shooting for the second season of Quantico and looking forward to her Hollywood debut in Baywatch. And therefore she can’t understand the regressive pregnancy clause for women surrounding their pregnancy.

The Agneepath actor recounted one such contract she was signing with a ‘big corporation’ and said, “A clause there said that they (corporation) could terminate it (contract) if I got pregnant. I was livid. How could you tell me I could not get pregnant. Not sick, not overweight, just pregnant! Their logic was that I would not be able to deliver the project on time.

I was fine with working when I am pregnant. We had a big argument over it. I said ‘Alright, if I can’t deliver when I am pregnant, you have the right to terminate my contract. If I can deliver, and you don’t want me to, then I have the right to terminate.”

Before this Kareena Kapoor Khan was at the receiving end after she announced her pregnancy to the world. Questions came in thick and fast if she would step out of projects. And Kareena lost her cool and said this, “I’m pregnant, not a corpse. And what maternity break? It’s the most normal thing on earth to produce a child.

It is high time the media back off, and stop treating me any different than I ever was. Anybody who is bothered shouldn’t work with but my work goes on as is, like always. Stop making it a national casualty.”

Both Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the new flag-bearers for the working women of 2016 who make all the decisions.

Even the intensity of work they can handle during this phase on their way to motherhood. Thou shalt not question their professionalism, or take it on the chin from them.