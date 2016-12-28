Punjabi Filmmaker of ‘Patiala Dreamz’ gives you ‘Phullu’,satire on women health issues

New Delhi, Dec 28 After receiving ecstatic reviews for their Punjabi Film ‘Patiala Dreamz’, filmmakers Anmol Kapoor and Abhishek Saxena have now come up with a comic satire “Phullu”, which raises women health issues.

Anmol, who was in the national capital for the promotion of the film, scheduled for release on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s day, said,”There are many myths regarding the women menstrual cycle.

It has become a stigma in our society.

Our protagonist Sharib Hashmi (Phullu) asks questions that why sanitary pads are not used by the women.

Why they use clothes, which later leads to infection.

” “It is a dark topic.

We wanted to make it entertaining besides giving education to people.

Though there were many challenges yet the movie can change the history of India.

We want to show it in every village and city,”the filmmaker said.

Speaking about the film, ‘Filmistan’ fame actor Sharib Hashmi said, “Phullu is an innocent pure man who notices this social stigma and deals with the problem in a comic way.

Through his wife, he comes to know about this problem.

’’ He said the film was not preachy but attempts to educate people about the issue in a comic way.

‘’It tells a true story,” he said.

Movie’s Director Abhishek said,”We want to educate people why sanitary napkins are necessary.

There are many deaths reported in the rural areas due to infection.

’’ “I am proud of Phullu as it will not only raise important women health issues, but will also be entertaining.

I can’t wait to showcase this amazing film to the world and spread awareness about various women issues through a medium which has a mass appeal”, Anmol said.

The flick has got a UA certitficate from censor board without any cuts.

