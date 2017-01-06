Rajnikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush buys a new Ford Mustang

Chennai,Jan 6:It might have taken over 50 years since its inception for the Ford Mustang to come to India, but that has not reduced the excitement surrounding the muscle car. Now, there’s a new name that has been added to the list of people who own the car – Dhanush.

The actor hasn’t spoken much about his latest acquisition but images of him taking delivery of the car have surfaced online on one of his fan pages.

Recently, John Abraham got his hands on a very special Nissan GT-R and he took to spcial media platforms to show it off.

Popular Tamil film actor and Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush is not the first celebrity to acquire the 5.0-litre monster in India as Rohit Shetty was the first one to have it after its launch last year.

The Mustang is powered by a 5.0-litre Ti-VCT V8 engine that produces 395 horsepower and a colossal 515 Nm of torque, that comes connected to a 6-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.