Rafale deal to be signed tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 22: The President of the French Republic has requested Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Defence, to travel to India, on 23rd September 2016, on a visit that was agreed on in principle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during their meeting on 4th September on the margins of the G20 Summit.

India will finally ink the deal for the direct acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France tomorrow in what will be an urgently-needed booster dose for the country’s dwindling air combat power.

IAF, after all, is down to just 33 fighter squadrons when at least 42 are required for dissuasive deterrence against China and Pakistan.