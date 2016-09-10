SBI launches fully automated branch in Vellore

Vellore,Sept10:Now, access to banking services has become quicker and easier with the help of technology. State Bank of India’s “In Touch” branch that was launched here on Friday offers fully automated banking services from start to finish.

SBI has launched its “SBI In Touch” branch at Gandhi Nagar in Vellore. B. Ramesh Babu, chief general manager of SBI, Chennai circle, said, “This is a special branch of SBI to showcase technology. Everything is automated in this branch. We have opened this branch in Vellore as it is an educational hub.” As of now, there are 15 such branches across the State. SBI has a total of 1,050 branches, he added.

The automated branch enables customers to open bank accounts, deposit and withdraw money, update passbook, deposit cheques and print ATM cards through separate kiosks.

At the account opening kiosk, customers should fill in the details and an in-built camera would capture their image. They can also cast a digital signature.

Apart from an Automated Teller Machine, the branch consists of pass book printer, electronic cheque deposit facility, debit card printing kiosk and recycler for withdrawal and deposit. However, the bank has also engaged staff to help customers.

“Everyone is not tech-savvy. We are providing manual support too, until such customers are ready to operate on their own,” he said.

One of the main features of the branch, according to him, is the ‘Dream Wall’. “This consists of a big screen and customers can touch the screen for details on various banking services such as home loans, vehicle loans and educational loans. They can get whatever details they need on their own. If they are looking for a home loan, they can get details on schemes available, loan eligibility, instalments and rate of interest,” he added.

This paper-less branch is looking at reaching out to students. “Educational institutions such as VIT University would be bringing their students here to show the technology that the bank offers,” he added.