Senior Congress. leader Motilal Vohra denies connection with Karnataka bribegate diary

New Delhi,  Feb. 25: Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra today denied any connection with the Karnataka bribegate diary case saying he knows nothing about it.
“I do not know anything about the diary. I have no information about the content of the diary or whose diary it is. The allegations are completely false,” he told ANI.
It has been said that a secret diary of Congress MLC K. Govindaraju, who is also the parliamentary secretary to Karnataka’s Chief Minister contains details of alleged payments that were made by Karnataka ministers to the Congress high command around the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Govindaraju has also denied having any knowledge of the diary. (ANI)

