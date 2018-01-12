Supreme Court adjourns plea seeking re-investigation into assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

New Delhi, Jan 12: Supreme Court adjourns plea seeking re-investigation into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi for four weeks, asks the petitioner to reply to the court’s questions in next hearing.

Earlier on October 6th, 2017, the Supreme Court appointed the senior Advocate Amarendra Sharan as Amicus Curiae or impartial adviser in order to examine whether there is scope for re-investigation of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao asked Amarendra Sharan to confirm whether there are pieces of evidence to accept petition seeking re-investigation.

The court told the petitioner Dr Pankaj Phadnis that we appreciate your passion for the cause but we are not inclined to interfere.

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead at point-blank range in New Delhi on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Vinayak Godse, an advocate of right-wing Hindu nationalism. The petition seeking to reopen of the probe was filed by Mumbai-based Dr Pankaj Phadnis, a researcher and a trustee of Abhinav Bharat.