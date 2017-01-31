Surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistani territory, a fitting reply to Pakistan, Pranab Mukherjee

President of India Pranab Mukherjee.
New Delhi, Jan 31: India gave a “fitting reply” to Pakistan by conducting a surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistani territory, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday.

“My government has taken decisive steps to give a fitting reply to the repeated incursions on our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he told a joint session of Parliament at the start of Budget Session.

He said that on September 29, the Indian armed forces “successfully conducted surgical strikes at several launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) to prevent infiltration by terrorists. We are proud of the exemplary courage and valour displayed by our defence personnel.

The President also said that the demand for One Rank One Pension (OROP), pending for 40 years, has finally been fulfilled with “the total financial implications around Rs 11,000 crore”.

“More than Rs 6,200 crore have been released, benefiting over 19.6 lakh veterans,” he added.

